SkinCatering Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Expansion to New Location

SPRINGFIELD — SkinCatering, LLC, an all-natural skin-care brand, announced its 10th anniversary on Nov. 10. After catering to the health and well-being of busy clients for the past decade, the company is expanding to a new location in Tower Square and offering a VIP contest.

SkinCatering, a local, women-owned business, produces its own line of clean beauty skin care, in addition to offering a variety of high-end spa services. It uses high-quality ingredients to provide effective, cruelty-free treatments and products without the use of harmful chemicals. Everything is formulated and manufactured by the SkinCatering team to monitor every ingredient, catering to those with sensitive skin or allergies, and products are offered for retail, boutique wholesale, and private label.

Leanne Sedlak founded SkinCatering in 2010, offering mobile relaxation to busy professionals in their homes. In 2012, licensed aesthetician Kim Brunton-Auger joined the company and has played a significant role in the growth of the business, now serving as vice president of skin-care development.

They opened a space in Tower Square in downtown Springfield in November 2013 and have grown the business significantly over the years. Now in need of a larger space, they are expanding to include a salon and nail services and will be hosting a VIP grand-opening event at the end of the year. Ten winners of SkinCatering’s VIP contest will be awarded tickets to SkinCatering’s exclusive VIP grand opening of the new location inside Tower Square, on the same floor as the new White Lion Brewery & Taproom. ​Click here to enter the contest.

“We have been working on this project for almost two years, so to see it finally realized and ready to open is a great feeling of accomplishment, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” Sedlak said.

Contest winners will tour the spa, receive a goodie bag filled with SkinCatering products and discounts, and enjoy champagne, refreshments, a charcuterie board, and petit fours.

“We are so happy to be committed to my hometown — Springfield, Massachusetts — for the next 10 years,” Brunton-Auger said. “We can’t wait to gift our loyal clients and VIPs and introduce them to our new space.”