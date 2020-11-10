STCC Announces Virtual Open House on Dec. 8

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will hold a virtual open house on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 4:45 p.m., allowing anyone interested in becoming a student to meet with representatives from the college’s degree and certificate programs and departments.

To register for the Zoom virtual event, visit stcc.edu/apply/open-house.

The online event, which is free and open to the public, is an opportunity for prospective students to learn more about what the college has to offer, including the most affordable associate-degree and certificate programs in Springfield, transfer opportunities, academic advising, financial aid, online learning, and disability services.

Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman said people can drop in for a short time or stay online for the full hour.

“We were pleased with how our first virtual open house went this fall at STCC,” she said. “It’s easy to register in advance and then log in to Zoom and join us. It’s a convenient way to get information. If you can’t make it to the Open House, but are still interested in applying for classes, visit stcc.edu/apply or give us a call at (413) 755-3333. We will be happy to answer your questions and help you apply.”