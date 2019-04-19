Skoler Abbott to Present Labor and Employment Law Conference on May 21

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. will hold a Labor and Employment Law Conference on Tuesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield.

“The conference will deliver an in-depth review of some of the most challenging employment-law issues organizations, human-resources personnel, and management have faced over the past year, and will provide cutting-edge insights needed for surviving challenges on the horizon,” said Partner Marylou Fabbo. “We conduct this annual conference to help local businesses stay abreast of laws and regulations relating to labor issues. Topics we’ll address include the new Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave law and regulations and — especially in light of the ‘me too’ movement — why employers get sued for harassment.”

Breakout sessions will include “Paid Family and Medical Leave: Change Is Coming” “Wage and Hour Mistakes,” “Harassment, Discrimination, and Why Employers Get Sued,” “Labor and Employment Law Update,” “How to Handle Requests for Reasonable Accommodations,” and “How to Conduct an Internal Investigation.” Speakers and panel-discussion participants will include Skoler Abbott attorneys and other leaders in human resources and employment law.

A continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and luncheon are included with the conference, as well as time for networking and questions following the presentations. See the full agenda and register online at skoler-abbott.com/training-programs or call (413) 737-4753.