ACC to Hold Open House for Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will hold an open house for its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center on Saturday, April 27. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a tour of the center. Walk-ins are welcome.

Students completing certificate and degree programs at the college can begin a career with little to no debt. Companies in the area partner with ACC for paid internships and provide scholarships for many students.

Registration for summer and fall courses is now open. Visit www.asnuntuck.edu for information on how to register.