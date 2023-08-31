Smith Brothers Insurance Acquires Palmer Family Insurance Agency of New York

NORTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance, which has an office on Main Street in Northampton, has acquired Palmer Family Insurance Agency Inc., an independently operated insurance agency located in Marathon, N.Y. Smith Brothers Insurance is headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn. and has multiple locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Cassie Mauser, former owner of Palmer Family Insurance Agency, chose Smith Brothers when she decided to transition her career out of insurance into teaching.

“As I got to know the Smith Brothers team, I saw their approach to the client experience and how it aligned with our values and purpose,” she said. “I believe our clients will benefit from their expertise and services and will be working with people who are dedicated to their best interests, consistently deliver on service, and will help them in times of need.”

Michael Constantine, New York region leader at Smith Brothers Insurance, added that “we are honored Cassie chose Smith Brothers to serve her clients as she changed career paths into teaching. As a family confidant and outsourced risk manager, we help families and businesses plan for and manage risk, and are excited to build upon what the Palmer Family Insurance Agency started.”