Smith Brothers Insurance Brings the Quintal Agency into Fold

NORTHAMPTON — The Quintal Agency, an independent insurance agency led by Lynne Quintal-Hill and located in Plainfield, Conn., has merged its operations with Smith Brothers Insurance. Smith Brothers has offices across Connecticut, Massachusetts (including Northampton), New Jersey, and New York.

Quintal-Hill will be fully engaged in client service and business development, and will continue to serve clients as she and her team members join Smith Brothers. The team will continue to work from their office in Plainfield while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers.

“The Quintal Agency brings us a long history of serving the insurance needs of families and business and allows clients of the Quintal Agency to gain access to additional carriers, coverages, and risk-management services,” said Joe Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance. “Those who own or operate a business will benefit from additional value-added services such as human resources, employee well-being, safety, compliance, and financial services. Both agencies have strong ties to serve our clients and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Quintal-Hill added that, “as I have come to know Joe and members of the Smith Brothers team, it is clear we share the same values. Their commitment to exceptional client service, continued growth, and being a great place to work is exciting to our team and aligns with our commitment to be the best we can be for our clients, carriers, and the community. I look forward to working with the Smith Brothers team to continue to build what we have here at the Quintal Agency and do what we do at an elevated level.”