UMassFive Hosting Winter Coat, Cold-weather Clothing Drive

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive in its Hadley, Northampton, UMass Amherst, and Springfield branches throughout December.

This drive, held annually, is part of an effort to ensure that community members have access to cold-weather clothing this winter. Donations will be distributed in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center and the Gray House in Springfield.

“We know that our neighbors in need have come to count on the coats and warm clothing our members donate during this drive,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach manager at UMassFive. “We are so grateful to partner with the great local organizations that can ensure donations are directed where they can have a significant impact.”

UMassFive accepts any clean, new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters, and blankets. Donations should be placed in a bag and may be dropped off during business hours to the Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Dr., the Northampton branch at 225 King St., the UMass Amherst Campus Center branch (Room 224), or the Springfield branch at 233 Carew St. (Mercy Medical Center Rehabilitation Building, Room 110).