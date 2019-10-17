SPARK EforAll Holyoke to Host Mentor Mixer for Prospective Volunteers

HOLYOKE — The entrepreneurship program SPARK EforAll Holyoke will host an informal networking event on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unicorn Inn, 126 Main St., Holyoke.

Anyone with a passion for entrepreneurship and helping local businesses is encouraged to stop by to learn more about becoming a mentor this winter. Accelerator mentors come from a variety of backgrounds and use their business and leadership experience to guide new entrepreneurs through the process of turning their idea into a growing business. Mentors work in teams of three and are matched with an entrepreneur based on schedule availability and desire to work together.

For more information and/or to RSVP, e-mail [email protected].