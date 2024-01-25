Springfield Chamber Players Launches Education, Outreach Concerts

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Chamber Players (formerly MOSSO) announced the inauguration of a new program to bring education and outreach programs into the community.

According to Beth Welty, chair of Springfield Chamber Players, Quartetto Mosso (using the Italian term mosso, for moving rapidly forward) performed an educational concert at Berkshire School in Sheffield in early January. This performance will be repeated at the Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State St., Springfield on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. The concert, like the January performance, is free to the public.

In Springfield, Quartetto Mosso will perform William Grant Still’s “Lyric Quartette,” Florence Price’s “String Quartet No. 1 in G Major,” and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quartet No. 12, Opus 96, American.”

“This program introduces audiences to a variety of classical music genres and styles, and we hope to bring this program to schools, senior centers, assisted-living facilities, and other venues,” Welty said.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra musicians performing with the Springfield Chamber Players’ Quartetto Mosso include violinists Welty and Ronald Gorevic, violist Carol Hutter, and cellist Yoonhee Ko.

To book a Springfield Chamber Players education or outreach program, contact Welty at (339) 368-2996 or [email protected].