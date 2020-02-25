Springfield College Department of Graduate Social Work to Host Open Houses

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Department of Graduate Social Work (DGSW) will host an open house for prospective students at the Brennan Center, 45 Island Pond Road, Springfield — and also simultaneously at Saint Vincent Hospital, Conference Room B, 123 Summer St., Worcester — on Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a second open house for prospective students at both locations on Saturday, March 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The DGSW offers flexible scheduling options for students, including weekday, evening, and weekend courses in Springfield, as well as weekend courses in Worcester. There are also options for graduates of Council on Social Work Education-accredited bachelor of social work programs to choose either a four-semester weekend or three-semester weekday advanced standing program. The combined master of social work/juris doctorate is a four-year, full-time program in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law.

“Social Work is a growing profession. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that social-work jobs will grow by 11.5% between 2014 and 2024,” said Department Chair Dr. William Fisher.

The DGSW offers an advanced generalist concentration, the ideal preparation for direct clinical practice, group work, community practice, and administration in a range of settings. Graduates find careers in child and family agencies, schools, hospitals, veterans and military services, senior centers, the justice system, mental-health clinics, hospice care, government agencies, and corporations.

“The department is student-centered, community-focused, and committed to diversity and cultural competence, and to promoting continuous learning,” Fisher said.

Prospective students may register in advance for the open house through the department’s website, springfield.edu/gsw, or by contacting Leanna Tamiso, Recruitment and Admissions coordinator, at (413) 748-3060 or [email protected].