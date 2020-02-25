STCC’s Veterinary Assistant Training Program Starts March 2

SPRINGFIELD — Registration is open for Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) veterinary assistant training program, which begins March 2.

The course runs through August, with classes meeting Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Elliot Levy, senior director of the Workforce Development Center at STCC, encourages prospective students not to delay registration since space is limited.

The training prepares students to keep animals healthy, care for them when they are ill, and assist veterinarians in their offices.

Veterinary assistants work directly under the supervision of veterinarians and the veterinary technician as they perform procedures, examinations, and treatments. They provide basic care, such as feeding and exercising the animals, while learning how to recognize signs of illness and disease, performing laboratory procedures, interacting with clients, and performing general office procedures.

Veterinary assistants work in animal hospitals and clinics, animal shelters, laboratories, zoos, and animal parks.

The training marks the first step toward getting a start in a field where the jobs are in high demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinary assistant jobs are expected to grow 19% between 2018 and 2028, which is much faster than the average for all occupations.

For more information and to enroll online, visit stcc.edu/wdc/descriptions/veterinary-assistant. To contact the Workforce Development Center Office, call (413) 755-4225.