Springfield College Partners with Springfield Public Schools to Offer Employee Grants

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College has partnered with the Springfield Public Schools in providing employee grants to full and part-time employees of Springfield Public Schools, who are enrolled in either undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, or certificate of advanced graduate study programs at Springfield College.

Springfield Public Schools employees are eligible to receive scholarships, which have been established by Springfield College to support its members being educated for leadership in service to others. Students must provide employment information to confirm their eligibility. For more information, visit springfield.edu/partnership.

“We are excited to continue to grow our menu of options for Springfield Public Schools employees interested in furthering their education,” said Springfield Public Schools Senior Administrator of Talent and Diversity Development Matthew J. Grimes. “The synergy that exists between SPS, Springfield College, and other organizations in Western Mass is exactly what is needed to address critical issues impacting education in the region, including the lack of racial diversity that exists in our workforce. Partnerships like this allow us to leverage our resources to provide opportunities for meaningful engagement and retention. Our goal is to not only attract highly qualified, diverse employees to SPS, but also keep and develop them. Being able to support employees on their own learning journeys is critical in strengthening our workforce.”

Employees of Springfield Public Schools can receive the employee grant for each degree pursued at the college, and participants will be awarded potential transfer credits who have completed trainings and certifications as outlined in the college’s experiential learning handbook.

In addition, the college will provide a pathway for Springfield Public Schools employees, once enrolled, to earn additional credits for their degree program through the College’s prior learning assessment portfolio program.