Freedom Credit Union raises $1,736 for local animal shelters 

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of March, Freedom Credit Union collected cash donations at its 11 branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, raising a total of $1,736.

“As a member-owned institution, we do our best to support organizations that are near and dear to our members’ hearts, and it’s obvious by this outpouring of support that we have a lot of animal lovers in our community,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We were glad to take this opportunity to let our local shelters know how much we appreciate their efforts on behalf of our furry friends.”

Freedom Credit Union provided the opportunity for its employees, members and community to purchase a “paw print” for $1 or more at any Freedom branch.

“It was gratifying to see our branch windows fill with these paw prints,” said Welch. “We extend a thank you to everyone who participated.”

The Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center provides animal shelter and adoption services for the cities of Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke. The Foundation for TJO Animals was formed to allow the group to better serve the shelter animals in their care through medical treatments and rehabilitation. This veterinary care allows pets to be brought to the adoption floor, where they will hopefully find their forever home.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter is a volunteer-led group serving the communities of Franklin County. Their mission is to protect and improve the lives of stray, lost and unwanted dogs by offering a welcoming facility, providing care and finding good homes for each and every animal.