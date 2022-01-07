Springfield Regional Chamber Postpones Government Reception

SPRINGFIELD — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Springfield Regional Chamber has decided, out of an abundance of caution, to postpone its Government Reception that was slated for Jan. 13.

“Given the rise in cases and our hospital systems constrained, as well as our risk assessment which estimates this event will cause a greater than 99% risk of spread (despite vaccinations and boosters), we believe postponing is the most prudent and right thing to do for our community,” chamber President Nancy Creed said. “Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep our community members healthy and safe during this time. We look forward to gathering together in person soon.”

The chamber will provide more details soon, but in the interim, members can reach out and submit any questions and/or concerns at springfieldregionalchamber.com/contact-us.