Whittlesey Names Greg LaCasse Director

HOLYOKE — Whittlesey announced the promotion of Greg LaCasse, CPA to director, effective immediately. LaCasse joined the firm in 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in public and private accounting, including Big 4 experience and four years in the private sector, serving as the chief financial officer for an international retail and consumer goods IT consulting firm.

LaCasse is an active member of Whittlesey’s real-estate, construction, and manufacturing niche and specializes in providing tax and advisory services to both businesses and individuals with a focus working with clients in the professional-service, real-estate, retail, wholesale, construction, and manufacturing and distribution industries.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Hartford. He also pursues continuing professional education in taxation and business-advisory services. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.