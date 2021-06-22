Top Banner

Springfield Regional Chamber President Warns of Phishing Attack

By 355

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed issued a warning to chamber members about a recently reported scam.

“It’s come to our attention that the Springfield Regional Chamber’s likeness is being used in a targeted phishing attack,” she wrote. “You may have received an e-mail regarding membership verification. This is not a chamber-affiliated communication. Please be cautious and do not input any personal data.”

Creed also listed some tips for identifying phishing attacks:

• Check the sender information. Does the email address look suspicious?

• Watch out for shortened links. Cybercriminals often use these — from Bitly and other shortening services — to trick the recipient into thinking they are clicking a legitimate link, when in fact they are being inadvertently directed to a fake site.

• Be wary of threats and urgent deadlines.

