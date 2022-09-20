Springfield Regional Chamber to Partner with MGM Springfield on Rise & Shine Business Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will kick off its first Rise & Shine Business Breakfast of the 2022-23 season at MGM Springfield on Wednesday, Oct. 12, featuring presentations from MGM Springfield’s Executive Director of Finance Arlen Carballo and Director of Community Affairs Beth Ward.

Carballo and Ward will address attendees over breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Celebrating the casino’s decade of commitment to the chamber and the Greater Springfield region, the pair will address MGM’s transformative economic impact on the region following the pandemic, the recent passage of sports betting that will lead to the opening of the new MGM Sports Lounge, upcoming entertainment, and more.

Ward, an award-winning journalist and former news anchor for Western Mass News, brings 30 years of experience to her role as MGM’s director of Community Affairs. In her position, she serves as the primary media contact for the casino and is also involved with philanthropy, community engagement, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Carballo has been with MGM Springfield since its opening in 2018, first serving as director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Before joining the casino, she worked at MGM National Harbor in Maryland as the Financial Planning and Analysis manager. As executive director of Finance, Carballo oversees all aspects of finance operations at MGM Springfield for gaming and non-gaming areas.

“We’re thrilled to kick off Rise & Shine breakfasts while partnering with MGM Springfield to showcase the myriad ways they have positively impacted the city of Springfield and the Western Mass. region,” Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal said.

Ward added that “it’s an honor to partner with the chamber on this incredible event. We’re ecstatic to showcase the impact the casino’s impact, celebrate a decade of partnership with the chamber, and let people know all the great things MGM is working on.”