Springfield School Volunteers Reveals Forward Fifty Honorees

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield School Volunteers (SSV) recently revealed the names of the Forward Fifty honorees to be recognized at the Forward Fifty golden-anniversary fundraising gala on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at MGM Springfield.

The event will honor 50 individuals, businesses, and community officials who have helped SSV become the impactful organization it is today. They include: American Honda Finance Co., Wylene Bailey, Baystate Health, Evelyn Benedetti, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County, Robert Bolduc, Gary Breton, A. Craig Brown, Bulkley Richardson, Jean and Durham Caldwell, Velada Chaires, Marsha Crapps, Helaine Davis, Maria DeAngelis, Mary Devlin, B. John Dill, Paul Doherty, Don Dorn, Carol Fitzgerald, Leo Foster, Sally Fuller, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Peter Hess, Alberta “Dolly” Howard, Marjorie Hurst, Judy Kelly, Pauline Kimball, Carol Kinsley, Kiwanis Club, Lucie Lewis, John Manzi, Mass Partnership Mentoring, MassMutual Life Insurance Co., Norma Nunnally, Gloria Peeler, Peter Pan Bus Lines Inc., Allen Reed, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Edwin Shea, Ken Shea, Patricia Spradley/PACE, Springfield Regional Chamber, Springfield City Library, Springfield College, Springfield Public Schools, Smith College, James Trelease, state Sen. James Welch, Western New England University, and Sally Wittenberg.

Forward Fifty will take place in the Bellagio Ballroom starting at 5:30 p.m. with a celebration of SSV’s rich history through speakers, photos, and videos. There will also be a buffet dinner, cash bar, and awards presentation.

Tickets cost $50. Proceeds from the gala will help SSV continue its work of improving the lives of Springfield’s students one student at a time. For more information, visit ssvgoldengala.eventbrite.com.