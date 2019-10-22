Viability Names Don Kozera Interim President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD — Viability Inc. announced that Don Kozera will serve as interim president and CEO following the recent death of President and CEO Dick Venne.
“With decades of executive leadership experience, Don rejoins Viability to provide support and guidance for the organization,” said Patricia Robinson, vice president. “During this time, Don and the board will be collaborating to identify the future needs of Viability and how we continue to develop our organization better together.”