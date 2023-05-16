Springfield Symphony Chorus to Give Concert in Holyoke on May 20

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Chorus will give a spring concert, titled “Sing, Praise, Light,” on Saturday, May 20 at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 34 Jarvis Ave., Holyoke. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Tickets cost $10, cash only, and are available at the door. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. The chorus will perform eclectic choral works based on themes of “Sing, Praise, Light.”

In addition to chorus recitals, the Springfield Symphony Chorus collaborates and performs with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra each concert season. During the 2022-23 concert season, the chorus performed during the Holiday Pops concert at Symphony Hall.

The Springfield Symphony Chorus is an unpaid professional group of singers from throughout the Greater Connecticut River Valley. Auditions for new chorus members typically take place in September and January. Those interested in becoming part of the Springfield Symphony Chorus should contact President Claire Folini at [email protected].