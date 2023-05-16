Tech Foundry Opens Applications for Fall Classes

SPRINGFIELD — Tech Foundry, the regional leader in IT workforce development and training, has opened applications for its fall 2023 classes, which will run from Aug. 21 through Dec. 22.

Tech Foundry’s training includes 14 weeks of tech-focused classes supported by professional-development activities and individualized coaching and tutoring, followed by four weeks of internship experience and ongoing job-placement support. Tech Foundry’s graduates successfully launch careers in IT help-desk and technical-support roles, as well as network administration and digital imaging and deployment positions, leading to living-wage jobs in the technology sector.

To learn more, join one of the upcoming information sessions by clicking here. To apply, click here and complete the application by July 17.