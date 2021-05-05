Springfield Thunderbirds, Mass Lottery Wrap Up ‘Feed the Frontline’ Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Each week during the month of April, the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Massachusetts State Lottery teamed up for the “Feed the Frontline” campaign, to thank individuals in the healthcare and service industries.

The Thunderbirds worked with several of their food partners to provide lunch to some deserving individuals throughout the Pioneer Valley. Members of the Thunderbirds front office and mascot Boomer visited staff at Mercy Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, USA Hauling, the Springfield Police Department, and the Springfield Fire Department. The Thunderbirds and the Mass Lottery will be collaborating on several initiatives throughout the spring and summer to recognize several individuals within the Western Mass. community.

“Let me start by thanking those on the front line that have worked day in and day out throughout this pandemic. We can never do too much to thank our first responders,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “A special thank you to the Mass Lottery for their support of this mission, along with many of our great restaurant partners for joining in on this important cause.”

Meals were provided by a number of local food partners, including Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, 99 Restaurant, Uno Chicago Grill, and Theodores’.

“We applaud our partners at the Springfield Thunderbirds for their ongoing commitment to serving their community, and we are proud to join them in supporting their efforts,” said Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Mass Lottery and the Thunderbirds will continue to promote the outstanding work of those in the community throughout the summer when the Hometown Salute campaign launches in May. Individuals who are currently or have served in the military, or those working in the healthcare or public-service industries, may be nominated to be recognized by the Thunderbirds each week.