Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil 2021-22 Season Schedule, Starting Oct. 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced they will host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the club’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

It is the first of 38 regular-season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2021-22 after shutting down play for the 2020-21 season.

The first matchup with the Wolf Pack also marks the second straight season that the Thunderbirds will open their season on home ice. Click here for the full, printable 2021-22 Thunderbirds schedule.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information or to become a Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-4625 or visit www.springfieldthunderbirds.com.