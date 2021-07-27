YMCA of Greater Springfield to Hold Golf Tournament on Sept. 20

SPRINGFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Springfield announced it will hold a golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Longmeadow Country Club.

“We are excited to be holding a golf tournament this year, especially after the challenges of this past year,” said Dexter Johnson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield. “This will be a great opportunity for people to get outside on an incredible course, enjoy a day of golf, and support a meaningful cause. The funds raised through this tournament will go to support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility through access to the YMCA because, at the Y, our doors are open to all, and no one is turned away due to the inability to pay in full for programs and services.”

Michael Rouette, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Monson Savings Bank and golf chairperson for the event, added that “we’ve been working hard to create a great experience for all our golf participants and sponsors. I would like to thank all of our sponsors who have teed up to support the Greater Springfield community through this tournament. I hope others will join Monson Savings Bank, Country Bank, Epstein Financial Services, and the other sponsors in making this day a true success. You will be helping to provide childcare for our youngest in the community, support after-school programs, provide access to the YMCA’s many health and wellness programs, support a social outlet for many, and so much more.”

In addition to a round of golf, golfers will enjoy a grilled lunch at 11 a.m. and a dinner following the tournament.

To learn more about registration and sponsorship opportunities, e-mail Donna Sittard, Development director at the YMCA, at [email protected], call (413) 739-6951, ext. 3110, or visit www.springfieldy.org.