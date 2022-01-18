Springfield YPS and the Ad Club to Host Annual Membership Event on Jan. 20

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) and the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts will host an annual Mix & Mingle membership event to support young professionals and encourage them to become more involved and invested in their local communities.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Paper City Bar & Grill, 241 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke. Members can register for the event by clicking here.

“I am thrilled to be parenting up with Springfield YPS to bring together the area professionals and creative community. I believe in the mission behind both organizations and am looking forward to growing awareness of both,” said Kelly McGiverin, multi-platform senior account executive for the Ad Club.

The Springfield YPS is an organization built to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate its membership to serve as the Pioneer Valley’s leaders of tomorrow. YPS aims to engage the younger demographic in distinct areas such as business and career development, networking, cultural involvement, community involvement, educational opportunities, volunteerism, recreational and social activities, and more.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is the premier organization for all marketing and communications professionals in Western Mass. and Northern Conn., offering its members the ability to advance and enrich the advertising community by acting as a catalyst for idea exchange, professional development, and creative energy.