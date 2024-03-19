Square One’s Dawn DiStefano to Present to the Federal Reserve

SPRINGFIELD — Square One President and CEO Dawn DiStefano will be among three panelists from across the country to present to the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. this week.

DiStefano was invited to be a panelist at the Fed Listens event on Friday, March 22 to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will provide opening remarks, and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Michelle Bowman will each moderate conversations with leaders from organizations that include the nonprofit, education, job-search, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

This event is one in a series of discussions as part of the Fed Listens initiative and aims to engage a wide range of stakeholders to hear how the economy is progressing across the U.S.

The livestream will be webcast at www.federalreserve.gov and www.youtube.com/federalreserve.