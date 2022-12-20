State Announces Food Security Infrastructure Grants, Local Food Purchase Assistance

BOSTON — Working to combat food insecurity throughout the Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito administration announced the availability of $28.5 million in funding for the FY 2024 Food Security Infrastructure Grant (FSIG) program. This funding will allow the Commonwealth to ensure equitable access to healthy, locally produced food for individuals and families throughout the state.

The FSIG Program administrators will host two virtual question-and-answer sessions on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. to answer potential applicant questions related to project ideas, as well as hear any feedback in response to previous rounds. Following these sessions, a request for responses will be issued, seeking proposals from stakeholders. Links to the sessions will be posted at www.mass.gov/service-details/food-security-infrastructure-grant-program.

Additionally, the Baker-Polito administration is awarding $7,260,000 in Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Cooperative Agreement Program grants to 16 organizations across the Commonwealth, including six in Western Mass. The grants, which are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, seek to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply-chain resiliency through the purchase of domestic food from local and regional producers, by targeting purchases from socially disadvantaged farmers and producers, and through distribution to underserved communities.

“While the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program was created as part of our administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through this next $28.5 million, we will be able to continue to utilize this important initiative to ensure access to healthy, locally produced food for all residents throughout the state,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “The $7.2 million that we are awarding through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program will further our efforts to invest in the Commonwealth’s food-supply chain, creating a stronger and more resilient food system.”

The Western Mass. grant recipients are Berkshire Grown in Great Barrington ($550,000), Grow Food Northampton in Florence ($398,159), Hilltown CDC in Chesterfield ($75,000), Just Roots in Greenfield ($492,786), Northeast Organic Farming Assoc. in Barre ($246,366), and Pioneer Valley Workers Center in Northampton ($530,000).