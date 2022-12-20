Pema Latshang Joins Healey Transition Committee on Thriving Youth and Young Adults

SPRINGFIELD — Teach Western Mass Executive Director Pema Latshang has been selected to serve on the Healey-Driscoll Thriving Youth and Young Adults Transition Committee.

Transition committees aim to guide Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll on important work as they prepare to take office in January. Each committee is composed of a diverse group of community members, advocates, subject-matter experts, and business and nonprofit leaders.

Latshang’s participation gives voice to the education community of Western Mass. Her expertise in reducing barriers to entry to the profession, maintaining performance standards, and increasing retention supports for new teachers will help her advocate for a high-quality, diverse teacher workforce.

“I am honored to have been selected and to represent the needs of our quality teachers in Western Mass.,” Latshang said. “We know that teachers who reflect our students’ experience and identity can help them to attain educational success. Our residency program provides adults in our community, who may not have considered or been able to afford a career in teaching, an accessible pathway to pursue their license and make a real difference in the lives of students in Springfield and Holyoke.”