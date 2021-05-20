‘STCC GIVES’ Fundraising Campaign Seeks Support for Students

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Technical Community College Foundation on June 3 will kick off “STCC GIVES,” a fundraising effort that seeks support for student programs and scholarships.

STCC GIVES presents an opportunity to help build scholarships to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed. All gifts made in June will be matched one to one.

“We are grateful for the support we have received over the years from our donors,” said Kelly Galanis, director of Operations & Donor Relations. “Whether you’ve donated in the past or you’re thinking of being a first-time donor, STCC GIVES is a perfect opportunity to help transform the lives of our students.”

STCC was named fourth-best community college in the nation by Academic Influence and has been named a top college by readers of multiple area publications.

Galanis said donors had many options to support students: making a gift online by visiting stccgives.com, texting ‘STCCGives’ to 50155, calling the STCC Foundation at (413) 755-4529, or mailing a donation to STCC Office of Advancement, One Armory Square, Springfield, MA 01105.

The STCC Foundation has set a goal of raising $10,000 for students to apply toward general support and programming. The Collins Companies will match the first $10,000 in gifts.

One student, Miranda Lebel, described how contributions helped her succeed. “STCC was tremendously helpful in my journey towards becoming a nurse. I found the community to be supportive, kind, and a champion of my success. I was honored to receive scholarships from the STCC Foundation, which made my education not just a dream, but a reality. The STCC community is filled with superheroes.”