STCC, MassHire Partner to Offer Free CNC Training in September

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and the MassHire workforce system have partnered to offer no-cost training that can open the door to a career in advanced manufacturing.

Funded by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the training begins Sept. 11 at STCC. Participants will learn to operate CNC (computer numerical control) machinery in the state-of-the-art lab at Springfield Technology Park. The training, which runs through Dec. 19, is open to those who are unemployed or underemployed (working part-time or making less than $17 per hour). Classes are scheduled Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participants must be 18 or older and have a high-school diploma, GED, or HiSET completion, among other requirements. Two-week prerequisite training is required before starting the program. For more information, including full applicant training requirements, visit stcc.io/cnc.

“This no-cost training program provides an excellent opportunity to learn the fundamentals to begin a career pathway that can lead to becoming a CNC machinist or toolmaker,” said Larry Martin, director of Labor Market Research and Business Services for the Hampden County Workforce Board.

Gladys Franco, assistant vice president for Workforce Development at STCC, added that “we are excited to partner with MassHire to help people get trained for in-demand jobs with competitive wages and benefits. The CNC training will help people get a foot in the door. Springfield-area advanced manufacturing businesses have positions available, but they often tell us they need us to help candidates learn the skills required to get hired.”

Participants will train on CNC machines used in manufacturing and also in STCC academic programs. STCC offers a two-year associate degree program in mechanical engineering technology and a one-year certificate in CNC operations.

STCC faculty will teach the classes offered at no cost this fall. Trainees will learn blueprint reading, shop math, precision-measuring tools, and how to operate CNC machinery.

“This is a terrific opportunity for people who are unemployed or underemployed because the labor pool is dry right now,” said Thomas Minor, a professor and coordinator of the MET program. “The MET program has more job opportunities than we are able to fill with our day and night students. These aren’t just jobs; they are high-paying careers with benefits and upward mobility.”

Upon completion of the 15-week training, participants must actively seek full-time employment. Participants might consider enrolling in an STCC program while working, Minor said. “Some of our students work full-time while pursuing a degree or certificate. We offer flexibility in our programs to help them succeed.”