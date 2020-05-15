STCC Names Darcey Kemp Vice President of Student Affairs

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) has named a higher-education administrator from New York as vice president of Student Affairs.

Darcey Kemp began her new post on April 27. She had served as the assistant vice president for Student Development, Leadership, and Completion Initiatives at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. since 2015.

In her leadership role, Kemp will oversee the division at STCC charged with providing support that extends the classroom experience, including student governance and clubs, athletics, tutoring, advising, and student health and wellness.

From admissions to graduation, Students Affairs enhances opportunities for student development, involvement, and transformation at an institution known for degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), signature health programs, and a highly diverse student body.

STCC President John Cook called Kemp an outstanding leader who made an impression on the search committee. “Throughout the search process, Ms. Kemp demonstrated she has the qualities we were looking for in a vice president of Student Affairs,” he said. “I look forward to her serving as part of our team at STCC.”

Kemp said she was honored to accept the new role at STCC. “I am committed to fostering an inclusive and engaged community that puts students first. I look forward to getting to know the faculty and staff and building strong relationships with students to help them achieve success.”

Prior to serving at the College of Saint Rose, Kemp spent nearly a decade at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania. She served, respectively, as dean of students for the North East campus and as director of the Center for Student Engagement & Leadership Development at the Erie campus.

Kemp holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.