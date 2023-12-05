STCC Names Karen-Louise Walker to Leadership Position

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) appointed Karen-Louise (Rucks) Walker as assistant vice president of Advancement and executive director to the STCC Foundation.

Walker began her appointment at STCC on Dec. 4. She will be responsible for managing all aspects of STCC’s fundraising, philanthropy, alumni relations, and foundation-supported work, including overseeing communications and branding functions. She will work with President John Cook, administrators, and faculty to support the mission of STCC.

“We are delighted Dr. Walker is joining us at STCC,” Cook said. “She is familiar to many in the Springfield community, having worked in a leadership role at Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services. Karen brings a wealth of higher-education fundraising experience to the position. She will help our ecosystem of alumni, donors, businesses, and community organizations that support our unique community college.”

Walker most recently served as vice president for Advancement at Alliance University in New York City. She previously served as vice president of Development at Ascentria Care Alliance, a nonprofit agency serving Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut. Prior to that, she served as executive director of Advancement at Quinsigamond Community College (QCC) in Worcester, where she was responsible for the management and oversight of all aspects of institutional advancement. During her tenure at QCC, she secured more than $45 million in grants, increased private giving by 30%, and tripled the QCC Foundation revenue.

Her professional experience also includes serving as vice president of Programs for MLK Jr. Family Services, a nonprofit social-service agency supporting families and children throughout Western Mass.; executive director of the Council of Churches of Greater Springfield; and assistant EEO administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services. She serves on various boards in Western and Central Mass.

“I am excited to join STCC and use my experience to help advance its mission,” Walker said. “This is an exciting time at STCC, just a few years shy of its 60th year of providing affordable, quality education. The college launched its annual campaign this fall, and I look forward to implementing a comprehensive development plan that engages and inspires alumni, local businesses, companies, and community members to support STCC students’ pathways to success and transformed lives through scholarships and state-of-the-art educational programs critical to the Western Massachusetts workforce and economy.”