STCC Nursing Program Ranked Eighth in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — A national independent nursing information and education website listed Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) nursing program as one of the best in Massachusetts.

Nursing Process ranked STCC’s program eighth in the state for 2020. The ranking was established after thoroughly evaluating 60 nursing programs across the state, according to a Nursing Process Communication Officer Shehnaz Reddy.

“We applaud the efforts of Springfield Technical Community College toward nurturing the academic and career goals of nursing students,” Reddy said. “Congratulations to the students, faculty, and administrators of the college!”

Nursing Process is an online resource for aspiring students and their families to access information about nursing education and careers. Currently, the site reaches out to more than 100,000 students every month, from all over the country.

Other resource websites have ranked STCC’s nursing programs among the best in recent years. This past spring, Nursing Schools Almanac ranked STCC as one of the top associate-degree nursing programs in Massachusetts. In 2018, Nursing Schools Almanac ranked STCC’s program among the top 75 in New England.

Lisa Fugiel, director of Nursing at STCC, said it was an honor to be recognized again for excellence. “I’m proud of our talented faculty and staff who have gone the extra distance to make sure our students get the best educational experience possible. Our program has served as a launching pad for many successful careers in healthcare.”

The nursing program prepares students to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Aspiring registered nurses in the U.S. must pass this examination before they may commence practice.

The program, which starts each fall, is offered only on a full-time basis. STCC offers extensive experiential, hands-on learning at the SIMS Medical Center on campus, which allows students to practice on robotic patient simulators. Students also train at clinical sites that include hospitals and healthcare centers in the Springfield and Pioneer Valley region.