STCC Professor Gary Mullett Recognized for Professional Excellence

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) Professor Gary Mullett was named a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the highest grade for the professional organization for electrical and electronic engineers.

IEEE senior membership is an honor bestowed only to those who have made significant contributions to the profession. The grade reflects professional maturity.

Senior members have been engineers, scientists, educators, technical executives, or originators in IEEE-designated fields for 10 years and have demonstrated five years of significant performance.

Mullett is a professor of Electrical, Energy, Optics, and Mechanical Technology at STCC. He has been with the college since the 1970s.