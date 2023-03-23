STCC Spring Open House to Put Spotlight on Programs, Services Today

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will hold an in-person open house to showcase programs, services, and more today, March 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Learning Commons (Building 19).

The open house, which was held virtually during the pandemic, returned in person last fall and once again will be held on campus.

“We are excited about the upcoming open house and meeting with prospective students face-to-face to show them all that the college has to offer,” said Samantha Plourd, dean of Enrollment, Retention and Completion at STCC.

Enrollment for the spring semester was up about 5% compared to spring 2022. The Spring 2 term, which begins March 21, is seeing an enrollment uptick of about 13% as of the beginning of March.

“Our enrollment numbers are strengthening as we are coming out of the pandemic,” Plourd said. “Students choose STCC for our high-quality programs that range from technical and healthcare to liberal arts and business. We are the most affordable college in Springfield and provide opportunities to transfer to continue your educational journey.”

STCC also offers academic and non-academic support services, including advising, tutoring, programs for first-generation college students, and more.

Open to the public, STCC’s open house will showcase academic programs, support services, athletics, and more. The event is an ideal opportunity for high-school students and adult learners to learn more about what the college has to offer, including associate-degree and certificate programs, transfer opportunities and academic advising, financial aid, online learning, support services, the Workforce Development Center, and the Springfield Adult Learning Center.

Family and friends are welcome to attend. Representatives from programs and departments will be available to speak with attendees. Campus tours will also be available.

For more information and to pre-register, visit stcc.edu/openhouse. Contact the STCC Admissions Office at (413) 755-3333 or [email protected] with questions. For directions to the Student Learning Commons (Building 19), visit stcc.edu/about-stcc/campus-map-and-directions.