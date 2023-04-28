STCC’s Spring Student Fine Arts Exhibition on View Through May 10

SPRINGFIELD — The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) presents the Spring Student Fine Arts Exhibition, on view through May 10. Also open concurrently, and celebrating a 10-year anniversary, is the Camera Obscura Room.

Each semester, the Fine Arts program faculty at STCC select work to showcase their students’ finest work. From colorful paintings to intricate woodblock prints; charcoal drawings and 3D sculptures to traditional gelatin silver photographs; and many other design projects, all artwork represents the culmination of a semester’s work.

“This show is not just a representation of art majors,” said Sondra Peron, associate professor and art gallery coordinator. “To the contrary, regardless of major or career goals, most fine arts courses do not require any prerequisite, and no art experience is required to register for a fine arts course.”

Students said they were proud to display their art on the walls of the gallery at STCC. “I worked really diligently on trying to express my artistic style in each piece in the student art exhibition at the Carberry Gallery,” said Enaya Ogletree, STCC fine arts major and gallery work-study student. The whimsical elements of nature and bold colors speak to my personality and creative style.”

First conceived and built in 2013 with analog-photography students in the former gallery office, the Camera Obscura Room offers a unique viewing experience. The laws of optics dictate that light travels in straight lines, and when light reflects off objects outside a darkened room, some of those rays of light travel through a small hole or aperture in a window and reform on the opposite wall, upside down. The Camera Obscura Room at STCC is open to the public when exhibitions are on view.

The Fine Arts Gallery and Camera Obscura Room, located on the campus of STCC in B28, are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available in K Lot. Use the Pearl Street gate for easy access. The gallery and all events are free and open to the public.