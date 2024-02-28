The Big E Announces 2024 Advertising Campaign Theme

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E, the seventh-largest fair in North America, announced its 2024 advertising campaign, titled “United We Fair.”

“The 2024 campaign aims to bring everyone together to enjoy one of America’s most beloved events — an agricultural fair,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition. “‘United We Fair’ perfectly encapsulates our commitment to providing people from all over New England and beyond with wholesome family fun, complete with excellent food.”

With stars, stripes, and the Big E’s mascot, Chick-E, sporting natty red, white, and blue attire, the idea of togetherness, as well as the fair’s dedication to raising awareness about the importance of agriculture, was a major factor in creating this new campaign.

One of the top 10 fairs in North America in 2023, the Big E saw record daily attendance, new food offerings, rides, and music acts on three stages. In 2024, the Eastern States Exposition and the Big E aim to break even more records with their new advertising campaign.

“Being united brings people together on many levels and coming together for a common goal. In this case, it’s food, rides, music, and family fun,” said Chuck Mascola, president of Mascola Group, the Big E’s longtime marketing agency.

Now in its 108th year, the Big E will take place Sept. 13-29. For more information, visit thebige.com, email [email protected], or call (413) 737-2443. The public is also invited to follow the Big E on all social-media platforms as entertainment and features are announced.