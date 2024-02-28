Margarita Madness Slated for April 4

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will host its largest event of the year, Margarita Madness, on Thursday, April 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Interskate 91 at the Hampshire Mall.

Attendees will network and enjoy an evening of tasty margaritas and vote for this year’s fan favorite. Local restaurants showcase their culinary skills, and dozens of raffle prizes are donated by Amherst Area Chamber members.

The cost is $35 pre-registered or $45 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s Emergency Department. Click here to purchase tickets.