The Big E Calls on Crafters, Cooks, and Other Creative Artists to Submit Entries

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Have you been sewing up a storm, creating other crafts over the past year, or discovering new, delicious recipes? The Creative Arts Department at the Big E is looking for entries in a variety of categories for this year’s fair.

Now is your chance for your art to be on display alongside hundreds of works from a diverse range of exhibitors, including youth and adults. Fairgoers walk through the New England Center to admire the beautiful displays of exhibitors’ crafts from numerous departments, including quilting, knitting, jewelr and beading, dolls, holiday ornaments, jellies, honey, homemade granola, baked pie, decorated fake cake, scroll saw, and many more.

The deadline to enter for most departments is Monday, Aug. 16. Entries must be dropped off or mailed in prior to the fair. Exhibitors have the chance to receive awards and ribbons. Entries will be on display for the duration of the Big E, which runs Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

More information regarding rules, department-specific guidelines, entry limits, fees, deadlines, receiving dates, and how to enter can be found at www.thebige.com/p/competitions/creative-arts. Any questions may be directed to [email protected] or (413) 205-5015.