Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency Merges with GoodWorks Financial Group

AGAWAM — Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency recently became a member of GoodWorks Financial Group, a national network of insurance agencies, according to Canary Blomstrom President Sandy Brodeur. The agency will retain its name, staff, and Agawam location, and Brodeur will continue to serve as president.

By joining GoodWorks, Canary Blomstrom will partner with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance of Great Barrington to broaden its insurance offerings locally, regionally, and nationally. Wheeler & Taylor is GoodWorks Financial’s flagship national agency.

“With this new arrangement, we can provide additional insurance products; offer new, specialized expertise; and represent more insurance companies,” Brodeur said. “And we’ll still offer the same great, personal hometown service.”

The move is a win for all parties, said Chad Yonker, chairman of GoodWorks Financial Group,

“By partnering with Wheeler & Taylor and GoodWorks, Canary Blomstrom can do even more for its personal and business customers,” he noted. “Local decision making combined with national resources creates a unique opportunity for companies like CB to preserve their heritage and commitment to the local community while at the same time significantly expanding their access to resources, product sets, and expertise.”

Canary Blomstrom offers all types of personal insurance, including home, auto, renters’, and boat insurance. It sells life, long-term-care, and disability insurance and annuities. Products for businesses and nonprofits include all types of commercial property and casualty insurance and employee-benefits insurance, including group health and dental plans and voluntary benefits.