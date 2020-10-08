The Children’s Study Home Announces New Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD — The Children’s Study Home (CSH) announced the appointment of William Dávila as its new executive director. He was selected after an extensive search by the board of directors and a national executive search firm, Egmont Associates.

Dávila brings 25 years of experience in nonprofit management and social services as a practitioner, manager, and senior-level administrator and executive, including his tenure as deputy executive director of CSH from 2006 to 2011. He has extensive experience managing and overseeing residential programs, special-education private schools, foster care, outpatient clinics, and various case-management programs serving children and families. He also has experience working in CARF-accredited programs and was previously a Council on Accreditation (COA) volunteer reviewer, from which CSH recently received full accreditation.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Dávila decided to return to the Children’s Study Home, where he previously served as deputy executive director, to now lead our agency,” said Gordon Quinn, president of the organization’s board of directors. “His extensive management experience, along with unique knowledge of our agency and passion for our mission, sets the stage for continued and greater success.”

In addition to his professional experience, Dávila has remained actively involved in the community over the years. He currently serves on the boards of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, New England Public Media, and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming & Health. He obtained his bachelor’s degree at UMass Amherst, his master’s degree in social work at Boston College, and his doctorate of education at the University of Hartford. He is also a licensed social worker in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“I am excited and proud to be coming back to lead an organization with so much history and such a storied legacy serving those in our community who are most vulnerable,” Dávila said. “And I’m eager get to work with such a talented and dedicated group of staff and board members.”