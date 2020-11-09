The Children’s Study Home Offers Secret Santa Sponsor Opportunities

SPRINGFIELD — Secret Santa is the most robust volunteer effort at the Children’s Study Home (CSH). With the community’s efforts, CSH has been able to put smiles on children’s faces and help families feel the joy of winter gift giving for 154 years running. With a pandemic placing more families in need, CSH is hoping to surpass last year’s total of more than 425 children having their wishes granted.

With its Secret Santa program, CSH begins the journey to ensure hundreds of children throughout schools in Springfield and the Berkshires, as well as family-support, foster-care, and residential programs build memories free from uncertainty, scarcity, and loss.

“This year, more than ever, we need the community to be there with us as they have been so often, supporting the work we do and those we serve,” said William Dávila, executive director and CEO of the Children’s Study Home. “Please consider sponsoring one of our very deserving children. Even a small contribution will go a long way in bringing them — and you — some much-needed holiday cheer.”

Supporting the program can include receiving a child’s wish list for $75, holding a toy drive at a business or organization, or simply making a donation to the Children’s Study Home. To join the community in making dreams come true for children — dreams that are often elusive and difficult to ensure — e-mail [email protected] or call (413) 636-3085, and, if possible, refer a friend so they can join the community of givers.