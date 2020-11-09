Top Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen

By 99

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 38: Nov. 9, 2020

George Interviews Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House

Peter Rosskothen

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House and other hospitality-related businesses. The two discuss the state of the local events industry, the new restrictions imposed by the state, and how this vital sector of the economy is pivoting and looking for new and viable sources of revenue in these difficult times. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

BusinessTalk with Scott Foster

By

BusinessTalk with Amy Allen

By

Iconic White Hut Will Reopen with Same Menu, Slightly New Look

By