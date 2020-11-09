BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen
Episode 38: Nov. 9, 2020
George Interviews Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House and other hospitality-related businesses. The two discuss the state of the local events industry, the new restrictions imposed by the state, and how this vital sector of the economy is pivoting and looking for new and viable sources of revenue in these difficult times. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.