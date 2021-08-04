The Dowd Agencies Restructures Financial-services Division

HOLYOKE — The Dowd Agencies, LLC, a leading insurance provider serving New England for more than 120 years, has restructured its financial-services division to provide more focused services to its clients. The former Dowd Financial Services has been divided into two divisions: Dowd Wealth Management and Dowd Employee Benefits.

“We are very excited about this restructuring. Separating these divisions allows us to more expediently meet the needs of our customers,” said John Dowd Jr., president and CEO of the Dowd Agencies. “In addition, our offerings have expanded. As a full-service financial and insurance agency, we are able to now provide our customers with a more diverse and broad range of needed services.”

Dowd Wealth Management will replace the financial arm of Dowd Financial Services, offering financial consultation relative to retirement planning and investments. Dowd Employee Benefits will center around both group and individual health, dental, life, and an assortment of ancillary products. Both divisions will serve individuals and businesses.

“With such a large client base, this became a necessary split,” said Jon Lumbra, chief financial officer. “This business decision is a testament to both our company’s growth and our commitment to offering professional and personalized service. We want both our commercial and personal clients to know we can serve them in a broader capacity, and this expansion is the perfect way to announce it.”