The Good Dog Spot Announces New Certification

CHICOPEE — Cory Staples, owner of The Good Dog Spot, and Jennifer Rueli, facility manager of The Good Dog Spot, are now members of a group of pet care professionals who have demonstrated their comprehensive pet care knowledge and passion for pet safety by becoming a Certified Professional Animal Care Operator (CPACO).

The Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC) recently conducted an independent certification exam for pet care providers. The exam content was created by a team of industry expert volunteers under the guidance of the Professional Testing Corporation (PTC), the third-party testing organization that administered the exam and certified the results.

Staples and Rueli had to meet requirements and take an exam that covered animal care topics including health and nutrition, safety, behavior, training, and more.

“We at TGDS consider the safety of our canine clients and our staff our number one priority,” said Staples. “In an industry with little regulation, being PACCC certified shows everyone the steps we will take to ensure the pet parents’ peace of mind and provide them with quality, safe care.”

Rueli added, “becoming certified as a professional animal care manager through the PACCC council was a very important goal to accomplish; both personally and professionally for not only myself but also for staff and clients of TGDS. Dog safety is my passion and something I take very seriously. By taking the steps to become certified, I am able to educate both internal and external clients and provide the highest standards when it comes to the welfare of our pets.”

The Good Dog Spot, founded in 2007, is located in Chicopee and Northampton. It is Pioneer Valley’s home away from home for pets. It is a safe, fun, and nurturing environment where pets can socialize and grow with a safe staff-to-dog and dog-to-space ratio. The services include dog daycare, dog boarding, birthday “pawties,” grooming and spa services, transportation, and more. The overall mission is to put the dog’s needs above all else and inspire trust in pets and their families by offering the best quality services and products