BusinessTalk with Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Go HERE to view all episodes
Episode 116: June 13, 2022
George talks with Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank. The two discuss the ongoing workforce crisis and the adjustments area business owners and managers should make if they want stand out in this marketplace and effectively attract and retain talented individuals. Her best advice? “Meet people where they are.” It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.