BusinessTalk with Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank. The two discuss the ongoing workforce crisis and the adjustments area business owners and managers should make if they want stand out in this marketplace and effectively attract and retain talented individuals. Her best advice? “Meet people where they are.” It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

