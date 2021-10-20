The Great Halloween Drive-Thru Returns to Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Campiti Ventures is bringing the Halloween spirit back to Suffield, Conn. with the Great Halloween Drive-Thru. A kid-friendly family experience full of holograms, projection technology, and spooky scenes, the event will be held Oct. 21-24 and 27-31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Sunrise Park in Suffield. Tickets are $25 per car (cash only), paid at the entrance.

The half-mile journey will take families on a silly and not-too-scary route sure to get viewers in the mood for spooky season. This is Campiti Ventures’ second annual Halloween event, following the 2020 Suffield Halloween Spooktacular (which was followed a few months later with the Winter Wonder Drive-Thru at the Eastern States Exposition). Audiences can expect a bigger and better experience this year with more holograms, projections, and scenes.

“We are so thrilled to be welcomed back for another year of spooky fun,” creator Frank Campiti said. “People really loved the experience last year, and we hope we can welcome many families back to create a new Halloween tradition. Expect some of the same fun as last year with some new features sure to delight kids and adults.”

A portion of each admission will be used to fund the town of Suffield’s 2022 Fireworks Fund, which is bringing back the celebration after a four-year hiatus due to funding issues. Donations are also accepted, with 100% of those donations going directly to the Fireworks Fund.

“We would like to thank our two sponsors, PeoplesBank and Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram, for helping us put on this event,” Campiti added. “We look forward to seeing all the happy families and raising the funds to bring back Suffield’s fireworks.”

For more information, visit thegreathalloweendrivethru.com.