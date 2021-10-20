NightWood Opening-night Celebration Slated for Nov. 4

LENOX — NightWood is back. Once again, the Mount in Lenox will be transformed into a fantastical winter landscape. This year’s show includes several new sound and light elements, including the Eternal City and the Conference of Trees.

An opening-night celebration will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4. Tickets are limited and cost $100 per person, with timed entries at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., followed by bistro fare and craft cocktails under outdoor heaters and twinkling lights. To purchase tickets, click here. All ticket holders will be contacted about dinner menu choices from SoMa Catering.

Due to uneven and stepped terrain, accessibility is limited. NightWood is not wheelchair-accessible.