The Wealth Transition Collective Hosts Second Annual Food Drive

HOLYOKE — The Wealth Transition Collective, a financial-planning firm in Holyoke, will host its second annual week-long food drive from Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 19 to benefit Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Last year, the firm collected more than 1,300 pounds of food and more than $3,000 in monetary donations. Individuals can drop off non-perishable and canned foods during office business hours (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 1632 Northampton St. in Holyoke. Weather permitting, there will be a drop-off table outside the front door for easy accessibility.

Some of the most-needed items at the pantry during this time of year are stuffing mixes, gravy, soups, stews, baking mixes, frosting, syrup, salad dressing, condiments, Jell-O, and kids’ snack items.

Margaret’s Pantry, a division of Providence Ministries for the Needy, is a full-service food pantry that has provided food to residents of Greater Holyoke for more than 30 years. Presently, the pantry provides food to more than 180 families each month, and approximately 72,000 meals a year are distributed to the needy in the community. The number of people served continues to grow, with 1,870,426 pounds of food given out in 2020 alone.

“We feel very fortunate to be in a position to make a difference in the community by supporting the efforts of organizations like Providence Ministries for the Needy,” said Greg Sheehan, CEO of the Wealth Transition Collective.