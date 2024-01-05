Tighe & Bond Acquires Coastal Engineering

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering, design, and environmental consulting, announced it has acquired Cape Cod-based Coastal Engineering Co. Inc., a civil, structural, and waterfront/marine engineering firm that specializes in projects located in environmentally sensitive areas.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Tighe & Bond’s vision of being a trusted advisor by offering clients a comprehensive, single-source solution to their engineering, design, and environmental-science needs. The addition of Coastal Engineering’s staff bolsters the breadth and depth of services that Tighe & Bond currently offers to clients, particularly those located in Cape Cod, the islands, and coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“To create a more sustainable future, there is a growing need to shore up our coastal assets and infrastructure, both existing and new,” Tighe & Bond President and CEO Bob Belitz said. “We believe adding Coastal to our team will help support our clients’ growing needs in these areas. In addition to our aligned missions to make a positive difference in the built and natural environment, our firms both have strong cultures of employee ownership; we are collectively invested in our clients’ outcomes.”

John Bologna, Coastal’s former president and CEO, will now serve as vice president within the firm’s Building Services business line.

“After teaming with Tighe & Bond on some projects, we realized we were aligned in our vision to create economically feasible and environmentally responsible designs, and that our firms have the potential to be stronger together,” Bologna said. “We look forward to bringing our clients additional expertise, as well as providing new opportunities for our employees.”

Tighe & Bond’s current offices are now augmented by Coastal Engineering’s Eastern Mass. offices, further strengthening the firm’s presence across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine.